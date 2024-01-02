In 2024 Komaki Ranger or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Komaki Ranger or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. Ranger has a range of up to 200-250 km/charge. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. Ranger vs MT-15 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ranger Mt-15 Brand Komaki Yamaha Price ₹ 1.86 Lakhs ₹ 1.67 Lakhs Range 200-250 km/charge - Mileage - 56.87 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 155 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -