In 2024 Komaki Ranger or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Komaki Ranger or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Ranger has a range of up to 200-250 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Ranger vs VXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ranger Vxl 150 Brand Komaki Vespa Price ₹ 1.86 Lakhs ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Range 200-250 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -