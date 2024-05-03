In 2024 Komaki Ranger or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
Ranger has a range of up to 140-250 km/charge.
The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.