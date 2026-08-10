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Komaki MX3 vs Viertric Mist

In 2026 Komaki MX3 or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of MX3 up to 85-100 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
MX3 vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mx3 Mist
BrandKomakiViertric
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 72,000
Range85-100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity-26 Ah
Charging Time4-5 Hours4-5 Hrs.

Filters
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mist
Viertric Mist
STD
₹72,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Komaki MX3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Left View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
80-90 km60-70 km
Max Speed
80 kmph57 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.17 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,83375,634
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,50972,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3243,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5541,625

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