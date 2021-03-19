Saved Articles

Komaki MX3 vs Vespa Notte125

In 2024 Komaki MX3 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Range
85-100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
EMI
2,041NaN

    Latest News

    Komaki MX3 sports a claimed 85-100 km of full charge range.
    Komaki rides in MX3 electric motorcycle at 95,000
    19 Mar 2021
    Komaki LY electric scooter
    Komaki LY electric scooter gets cheaper by 21,000 for festive period
    24 Sept 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
    30 Nov 2023
    The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
    Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
    26 Oct 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
    1 Dec 2023
    View all
      News