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Komaki MX3 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Komaki MX3 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of MX3 up to 85-100 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
MX3 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mx3 Iqube
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range85-100 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hours2 Hours

Filters
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Komaki MX3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Suspension View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
80-90 km94 km
Max Speed
80 kmph77 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Capacity
2.17 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
YesNo
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Hub Motor
YesNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours2 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,8331,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,5091,11,422
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3245,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5542,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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