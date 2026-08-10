In 2026 Komaki MX3 or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). The range of MX3 up to 85-100 km/charge and the TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
MX3 vs TEM G33 Comparison