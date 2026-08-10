In 2026 Komaki MX3 or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of MX3 up to 85-100 km/charge and the T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
MX3 vs T 133 Comparison