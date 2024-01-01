In 2024 Komaki MX3 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Komaki MX3 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of MX3 up to 85-100 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less