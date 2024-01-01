Saved Articles

Komaki MX3 vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Komaki MX3 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
85-100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,00090,000
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00090,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0411,934

