Komaki MX3 vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE

In 2024 Komaki MX3 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
SVITCH XE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Range
85-100 km/charge45-50 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,00078,999
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00078,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0411,697

