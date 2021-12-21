Saved Articles

Komaki MX3 vs Okinawa iPraise+

In 2024 Komaki MX3 or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Range
85-100 km/charge139 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,00099,708
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00099,708
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0412,143

    Latest News

    Okinawa has a strong hold in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.
    Okinawa sells over 1 lakh electric vehicles in 2021
    21 Dec 2021
    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Komaki MX3 sports a claimed 85-100 km of full charge range.
    Komaki rides in MX3 electric motorcycle at 95,000
    19 Mar 2021
    Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
    Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
    26 Apr 2023
