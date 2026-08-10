In 2026 Komaki MX3 or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of MX3 up to 85-100 km/charge and the XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 95-140 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
MX3 vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mx3
|Xgt cat 2.0
|Brand
|Komaki
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|85-100 km/charge
|95-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.17 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|4-5 Hours (100%)