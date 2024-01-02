Saved Articles

Komaki MX3 vs Komaki SE

In 2024 Komaki MX3 or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
85-100 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,00096,000
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00096,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0412,063

