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Komaki M-5 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
M-5 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M-5 Rayzr 125
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 99,000₹ 74,960
Range100-120 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Range
100-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,00086,928
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00074,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
05,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1271,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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