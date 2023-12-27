In 2023 Komaki M-5 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Komaki M-5 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at 84,730 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less