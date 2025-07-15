In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
M-5 vs FZ-X Comparison