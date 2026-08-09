In 2026 Komaki M-5 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
M-5 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M-5
|Gt5
|Brand
|Komaki
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|100-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours