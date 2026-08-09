M-5 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M-5 Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Brand Komaki Vespa Price ₹ 99,000 ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Range 100-120 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.