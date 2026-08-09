In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
M-5 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M-5
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Komaki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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