In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
M-5 vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M-5
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Komaki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|100-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)