M-5 vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M-5 Lithino 2.0 Brand Komaki Tunwal Price ₹ 99,000 ₹ 71,990 Range 100-120 km/charge 70-85 km/charge Battery Capacity - 1.56 kWh Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge.