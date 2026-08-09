M-5 vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M-5 Yaarii [2022-2024] Brand Komaki Trinity Motors Price ₹ 99,000 ₹ 69,999 Range 100-120 km/charge 75 km/charge Battery Capacity - 51.2 V Charging Time - 3 Hrs.

In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge.