M-5 vs Saathi Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M-5 Saathi Brand Komaki Trinity Motors Price ₹ 99,000 ₹ 85,999 Range 100-120 km/charge 75 km/charge Battery Capacity - 48 V Charging Time - 3-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (last recorded price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.