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HomeCompare BikesM-5 vs Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024]

Komaki M-5 vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (last recorded price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
M-5 vs Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M-5 Rafiki zl3 [2022-2024]
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 99,000₹ 84,855
Range100-120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-48 V
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024]
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024]
Gold
₹84,855*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Komaki M-5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Range
100-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,00088,697
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00084,855
RTO
00
Insurance
03,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1271,906

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