In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
M-5 vs Amigo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M-5
|Amigo
|Brand
|Komaki
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.