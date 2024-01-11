In 2024 Komaki M-5 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Komaki M-5 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 45-50 km/charge.
SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
