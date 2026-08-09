M-5 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M-5 Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Komaki Suzuki Price ₹ 99,000 ₹ 88,376 Range 100-120 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.