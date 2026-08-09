In 2026 Komaki M-5 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
M-5 vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M-5
|Buzz
|Brand
|Komaki
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|100-120 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.