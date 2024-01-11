Saved Articles

Komaki M-5 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2024 Komaki M-5 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100-120 km/charge180 km/charge
Max Speed
90 kmph65 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,00094,999
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1272,041

