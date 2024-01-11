In 2024 Komaki M-5 or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Komaki M-5 or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at 94,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of M-5 up to 100-120 km/charge and the Faast F2B has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less