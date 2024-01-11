Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Komaki M-5 vs Komaki SE

In 2024 Komaki M-5 or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Range
100-120 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,00096,000
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00096,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1272,063

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Raptee Energy's upcoming electric motorcycle promises up to 150-kilometre range on a single charge.
    Raptee Energy's new electric motorcycle breaks cover, promises 150 km range
    11 Jan 2024
    Renault India has launched the updated Kwid hatchback in the country with a revised list of features, enhancing its appeal further and raising its competitiveness against the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
    2024 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and specification comparison
    11 Jan 2024
    A test mule of a 5-door Thar spotted by Vivek Venugopal. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/vivekji05)
    Mahindra Thar five-door may hit market as early as next month
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    View all
     