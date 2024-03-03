In 2024 Komaki LY or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
LY has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
LY vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ly
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Komaki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 78,000
|₹ 84,730
|Range
|80-85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4.55 Hours.
|-