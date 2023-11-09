Saved Articles

Komaki LY vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 Komaki LY or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

LY vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ly Radeon
BrandKomakiTVS
Price₹ 78,000₹ 59,942
Range80-85 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4.55 Hours.-
...Read More

Filters
LY
Komaki LY
STD
₹78,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.55 Hours.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,73171,882
Ex-Showroom Price
78,00061,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,7315,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7561,545

