Komaki LY vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 Komaki LY or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of LY up to 80-85 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
LY vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ly Rafiki zl3
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 78,000₹ 84,855
Range80-85 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4.55 Hours.3-5 Hrs.

LY
Komaki LY
STD
₹78,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.55 Hours.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart BMS, Power Equivalent of a 100cc Class, Superior Suspension, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.10 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,73188,697
Ex-Showroom Price
78,00084,855
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7313,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7561,906

