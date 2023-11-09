HT Auto

Komaki LY vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Komaki LY or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LY up to 80-85 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
LY vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ly Buzz
BrandKomakiStella Automobili
Price₹ 78,000₹ 95,000
Range80-85 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4.55 Hours.5-6 Hrs.

Filters
LY
Komaki LY
STD
₹78,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.55 Hours.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart BMS, Power Equivalent of a 100cc Class, Superior Suspension, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.10 kWh2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,73199,161
Ex-Showroom Price
78,00095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7314,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7562,131

