In 2024 Komaki Flora or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours.
Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Flora vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flora
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Komaki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,000
|₹ 63,338
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-