Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Flora vs Star City Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flora Star city plus Brand Komaki TVS Price ₹ 79,000 ₹ 63,338 Range 80-100 km/charge - Mileage - 83.09 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -