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HomeCompare BikesFlora vs Revolt RV300

Komaki Flora vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Komaki Flora or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 61,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Flora up to 80-100 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Flora vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flora Revolt rv300
BrandKomakiRevolt Motors
Price₹ 61,000₹ 94,999
Range80-100 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh60 V
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Flora
Komaki Flora
STD
₹61,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Komaki Flora Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1890 mm-
Wheelbase
1295 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1108 mm-
Width
705 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270x3 5mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
80-100 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, SportYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Vibrant Dashboard, Self-Diagnostic Meter, Additional Backrest, parking, Gear ModeRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,36194,999
Ex-Showroom Price
61,00094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4042,041

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