Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDT 3000 vs MT-15

Komaki DT 3000 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Komaki DT 3000 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

DT 3000 vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dt 3000 Mt-15
BrandKomakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Range140-160 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
...Read More

Filters
DT 3000
Komaki DT 3000
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,5731,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,1421,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
4,43111,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6994,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

MT-15 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs R15 V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukenull | Petrol | Manual1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs 200 Duke
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-03null | Petrol | Manual4.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs MT-03

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link measures 21.8 km in length with over 16.5 km above the sea, making it India's longest sea bridge
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge to open on January 12: Maharashtra CM
    2 Jan 2024
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu
    PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge
    12 Jan 2024
    Yamaha MT-15 comes powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque.
    Yamaha MT-15 is a wacky-looking streetfighter with an alien face: Five key facts
    11 Jan 2024
    The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
    TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
    26 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     