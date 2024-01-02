In 2024 Komaki DT 3000 or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
DT 3000 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
DT 3000 vs VXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dt 3000
|Vxl 150
|Brand
|Komaki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Range
|140-160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-