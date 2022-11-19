HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesDT 3000 vs Friend

Komaki DT 3000 vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Komaki DT 3000 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of DT 3000 up to 140-160 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
DT 3000 vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dt 3000 Friend
BrandKomakiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range140-160 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours3-5 Hrs.

Filters
DT 3000
Komaki DT 3000
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
2250 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart BMS, Accesories Free Guard, Double Footrest, Additional Box, 110 KM min Range, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Anti Theft Lock, Multiple Snesors, Slef Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Touch ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.10 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,5731,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,1421,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4314,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6992,328

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of Delhi Metro rail network.
    Why is Delhi's public transport network overcrowded? HC seeks report
    19 Nov 2022
    The Komaki DT 3000 is the higher-spec model powered by a robust 3000 Watt BLDC motor.
    Komaki DT 3000, LY e-scooters launched in India with 220 km range, anti skid
    24 May 2022
    File photo of an electric DTC bus
    Delhi govt to induct 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet
    15 May 2022
    Delhi Transport department has started automated fitness tests of commercial vehicles like buses and trucks.
    Automated fitness tests for commercial vehicles in Delhi begins
    30 May 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     