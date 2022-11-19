HT Auto

Komaki DT 3000 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Komaki DT 3000 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of DT 3000 up to 140-160 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
DT 3000 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dt 3000 Buzz
BrandKomakiStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range140-160 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours5-6 Hrs.

DT 3000
Komaki DT 3000
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Length
2250 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart BMS, Accesories Free Guard, Double Footrest, Additional Box, 110 KM min Range, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Anti Theft Lock, Multiple Snesors, Slef Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Touch Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.10 kWh2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,57399,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,14295,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4314,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6992,131

