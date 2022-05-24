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Komaki DT 3000 vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Komaki DT 3000 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of DT 3000 up to 140-160 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
DT 3000 vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dt 3000 Evoqis
BrandKomakiOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range140-160 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.29 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours6 Hours

Filters
DT 3000
Komaki DT 3000
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Komaki DT 3000 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
2250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140-160 km90 km
Max Speed
80 kmph75 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
Eco , SportYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart BMS, Accesories Free Guard, Double Footrest, Additional Box, 110 KM min Range, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Anti Theft Lock, Multiple Snesors, Slef Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart DashMotor Cut-off Switch
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Touch Screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,0401,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,7721,18,000
RTO
09,440
Insurance
5,2683,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5152,811

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