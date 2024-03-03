In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W PS & 94 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. Zulu vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Fz-x Brand Kinetic Green Yamaha Price ₹ 94,990 ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Range 104 km/charge - Mileage - 48.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -