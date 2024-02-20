In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W PS & 94 Nm.
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Zulu vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zulu
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 94,990
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|104 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-