In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W PS & 94 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl. Zulu vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Apache rtr 200 4v Brand Kinetic Green TVS Price ₹ 94,990 ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Range 104 km/charge - Mileage - 37 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 197.75 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -