Kinetic Green Zulu vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison

Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W PS & 94 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.

Zulu vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Zulu Apache rtr 160 4v
Brand Kinetic Green TVS
Price ₹ 94,990 ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range 104 km/charge -
Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity - -
Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc
Transmission Automatic Manual
Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -