Kinetic Green Zulu or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W PS & 94 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Zulu vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Apache rtr 160 Brand Kinetic Green TVS Price ₹ 94,990 ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Range 104 km/charge - Mileage - 47 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -