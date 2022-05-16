In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Zulu vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zulu
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 94,990
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|104 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4-7 Hrs.