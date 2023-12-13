HT Auto

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Kinetic Green Zulu or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zulu up to 104 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Zulu vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Dost
BrandKinetic GreenTrinity Motors
Price₹ 94,990₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range104 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹94,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
2000 W-
Max Torque
94 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1830 mm-
Height
1135 mm-
Kerb Weight
93 kg-
Width
715 mm-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find my Bike button on Key Fob-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1511,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9901,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,301

