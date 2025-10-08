In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Zulu vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zulu
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 79,990
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|104 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-