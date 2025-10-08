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Kinetic Green Zulu vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Kinetic Green Zulu or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Zulu engine makes power and torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Zulu vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zulu Gixxer
BrandKinetic GreenSuzuki
Price₹ 79,990₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range104 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kinetic Green Zulu Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1830 mm2020 mm
Height
1135 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg141 kg
Width
715 mm800 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
104 km-
Max Speed
60 Kmph115 kmph
Max Power
2000 W13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
94 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2100 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock AbsorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find my Bike button on Key FobSuzuki Ride Connect
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8831,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9901,26,421
RTO
012,913
Insurance
3,89313,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8023,275

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Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
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Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
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Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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